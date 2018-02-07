Gold edges away from more than three-week low on bargain-hunting

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Wednesday as investors used dips to accumulate the metal after it dropped more than 1% to its lowest in more than three weeks in the previous session.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,328.86/oz, as of 4.44am GMT. Prices fell more than 1% to hit their lowest since January 11 at $1,319.96 on Tuesday.

US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.2% to $1,331.60/oz.

"Some dip-buying is coming back aggressively as the volatility index drops. Also, some good buying as the short-term US [interest] rate curve is easing off a bit," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head for Oanda.

"[Prices are] well above major support and appetite is coming back, with longer-term traders still holding and steadily buying small clips from this morning Comex open."

Asian share markets were trying to find their footing on Wednesday as a semblance of calm returned to Wall Street where major indices bounced into the black after days of deep losses.

Distressed selling by leveraged funds seemed to have run its course at the moment, allowing volatility to slightly abate, although the prospect of monetary tightening across the globe remained a challenge for the long term, analysts said.

Unless the market plunge intensified and damaged the economy, US Federal Reserve policy makers were unlikely to budge from their plan to lift key short-term interest rates three times this year, some analysts said. However, traders dialled back bets the US central bank would ratchet up the pace on rate increases on Monday to between two and three increases from three to four last week, according to interest rates futures.

Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), said its holdings fell 1.44% to 829.27 tonnes on Tuesday from 841.35 tonnes on Monday. Holdings saw their worst one-day fall since December 2016.

"Gold did not particularly perform well when stocks were melting down, while seeming to crumble rather effortlessly in the aftermath of Tuesday’s sharp rally," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.

"This may tell us that the gold complex is more vulnerable to the downside at this stage, especially if the stock market stabilises."

Spot gold may test a support at $1,316/oz, as suggested by a retracement analysis and a head-and-shoulders, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver climbed 0.6% to $16.73/oz.

Platinum gained 0.1% to $990.00/oz after touching its lowest since January 16 in the previous session.

Palladium slipped 0.1% to $1,007.50/oz. In the previous session, it touched $999.22/oz, its lowest since December 8.

Reuters