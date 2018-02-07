Futures rebound as JSE closes up and the Dow opens higher

South African futures rebounded on Wednesday, as the JSE all share closed higher for the first time in nine trading days.

Market sentiment was further supported by a firm opening on the Dow, which gained 0.75% soon after the JSE’s close. European markets were also higher with the FTSE 100 adding 1.52% and the DAX 30 1.22%.

Although global equity markets rebounded on Wednesday, some analysts cautioned against renewed exuberance. Trade in the Dow has been choppy after Monday’s weak performance.

However, Wednesday's stock gains in Europe have fueled hopes that stocks will leave behind the steep declines that rocked global investors on Friday and Monday, when the Dow posted its biggest one-session point decline on record, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Even after the rebound, the Dow and the S&P 500 have given up almost all their 2018 gains, and are now only up 0.8% for the year.

Many asset managers are confident that the sell-off was a once-off event, because the global economy continues to grow at a robust pace and strong corporate earnings still make stocks attractive, the newswires said.

The top-40 Alsi futures index rose 0.81% to 50,421 points on Wednesday. The number of contracts traded was 36,269 from Tuesday’s 53,536.