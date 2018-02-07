Bonds stable as Cyril Ramaphosa notes progress in presidential succession plan

South African bonds were firmer on Wednesday afternoon, as the market closely watched for signs of President Jacob Zuma’s exit.

In a statement on Wednesday, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa described Tuesday night’s talks with Zuma as "constructive", adding that they had laid the basis for a "speedy resolution of the matter".

Reports have suggested that a deal has been struck to facilitate Zuma’s exit, although certain pre-conditions still need to be met. No indication of any time frame for Zuma’s exit has been given.

Globally, markets were waiting for the Dow to open, after significant volatility on Friday and Monday. The rand had been remarkably stable during this volatility, likely finding support from the increasing prospect of Zuma’s departure, analysts said.

This had placed a positive spin on South African assets, and bonds were likely to continue to find support pending further concrete developments, Rand Merchant Bank bond analyst Michelle Wohlberg said.

However, analysts cautioned that should global equities resume their rout, emerging-market assets could come under significant pressure.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 8.41% from 8.47% and the R207 at 6.98% from 7.05%.

The rand was at R11.9609 from R11.9254.

The 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7993% from 2.8020%.