What’s to blame for the latest stock crash

Tokyo — Not widely welcomed, but arguably overdue?

The sharp sell-off in stocks that started last week and gathered steam this week lacked a specific trigger — unlike the last time US shares fell this much, which came in the wake of the US losing its AAA sovereign rating at S&P Global Ratings in 2011.

"People are waking up shocked — January was a very good month and suddenly you hit February and it’s all flipped," said Kerry Craig, a Melbourne-based global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, which oversees about $2-trillion. "I had a flurry of e-mails from clients" wondering "what on Earth has happened", he said by phone.

As with plane crashes, the experts are pointing to a confluence of factors, from concerns over the path of US Federal Reserve interest-rate increases to a rapid unwinding of trades predicated on continued low volatility in markets. A selection of factors follows.

Surge in yields

Longer dated US treasuries stubbornly refused to budge much after the Fed kicked off monetary tightening in 2015. The narrative was that with a "Goldilocks" economy of growth without much inflation, long-term borrowing costs could stay low. And that was all bullish for stocks. Then yields started popping higher last month. Some warned that if 10-year yields punched through 2.6%, it would spell trouble for equities. They were right.