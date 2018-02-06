WATCH: Stock pick

Daily Stock Pick
06 February 2018 - 11:53
Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking discusses his stock pick of the day: S&P 500 ETF (CSP 500), with the currency levels in the US and the rand gaining ground, this offshore ETF is an excellent, diversified investment as you don't have to be concerned with a stock specific risk.
