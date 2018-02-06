Markets

Forex Focus

WATCH: Can the rand maintain its recent strength?

06 February 2018 - 08:36 Business Day TV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV

The rand weakened above R12 to the dollar on Friday afternoon after the release of the US nonfarm payrolls data. However, it does not seem to be faring too badly given the move out of riskier assets.

TreasuryOne’s Andre Botha spoke to Business Day TV’s Stephen Gunnion about what is playing out on the global forex markets.

TreasuryOne’s Andre Botha spoke to Business Day TV about what is playing out on the global forex markets

Global stocks under pressure amid resurgent US inflation

European indices open lower and bond yields rise as accelerating US inflation raises the possibility that central banks will tighten policy more ...
Markets
22 hours ago

Spotlight on tricks of the (currency) trade

Some say banks’ incentive structures are such that collusion becomes the only way for currency traders to meet targets
Money & Investing
22 hours ago

Euro scales multi-year peaks

Talk of policy tightening in Europe and the expectation that inflation is set to accelerate drives up borrowing costs globally, sparking a sell-off ...
Markets
4 days ago

Gold edges lower as investors look to US jobs data for guidance

Spot gold was down 0.3% an ounce with US gold futures for February delivery are flat; palladium hits its lowest since December 18
Markets
4 days ago

WATCH: What lies behind the dollar’s slight recovery?

Oanda senior markets analyst Craig Erlam talks to Business Day TV about what has been happening in the forex markets both locally and internationally
Markets
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE likely to join global rout on Tuesday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens more than 2.5% as Dow ...
Markets
3.
Blue Monday for JSE looks likely
Markets
4.
JSE hit by renewed selling as risk-off sentiment ...
Markets
5.
JSE slumps as global equities extend rout
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.