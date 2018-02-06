Forex Focus
WATCH: Can the rand maintain its recent strength?
06 February 2018 - 08:36
The rand weakened above R12 to the dollar on Friday afternoon after the release of the US nonfarm payrolls data. However, it does not seem to be faring too badly given the move out of riskier assets.
TreasuryOne’s Andre Botha spoke to Business Day TV’s Stephen Gunnion about what is playing out on the global forex markets.
