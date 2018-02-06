Rand pares losses as focus remains on Zuma’s fate

The rand was marginally firmer on Tuesday morning, paring overnight losses, as risk assets globally continued to slump.

Major equity markets fell on Tuesday, while local focus was on the rumours and speculation surrounding Jacob Zuma’s future as the president.

Reports suggested on Tuesday that the ANC would meet on Wednesday to discuss Zuma, ahead of the state of the nation address on Thursday. It is also possible the ANC will opt to bring a vote of no confidence against Zuma in Parliament.

Globally, the dollar has found support after a hawkish US Federal Reserve open market committee meeting and positive data last week. This has prompted a global equity sell-off, based on the fear of monetary policy tightening in the US.

Should the losses on Wall Street continue, the current emerging-market resistance would crumble, and the market could see the rand and other emerging-market currencies feeling the heat and starting to weaken significantly, said TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha.

At 9.30am the rand was at R12.0666 to the dollar from R12.1253, at R14.9517 to the euro from R14.9978 and at R16.8577 to the pound from R16.9246.

The euro was at $1.2388 from $1.2369.