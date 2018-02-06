MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker due to broad-based losses

The all share closed 1.29% lower at 56,377.20 points and the top 40 lost 1.27%. General retailers were down 1.58%, industrials 1.35%, property 1.33%, food and drug retailers 1.31%, resources 1.27%, financials 1.25%, and banks 0.91%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco slumped 2.73% to R765.50 and Anheuser-Busch Inbev 2.07% to R1,289.32.

Investment holdings firm PSG fell 3.29% to R216.30, Remgro 2.85% to R218.82, Brait 2.81% to R36.35 and Reinet 2.49% to R253.47.

Mr Price slipped 2.81% to R260.75.

Resilient fell 4.75% to R95.45 and Fortress B 6.62% to R21.85.

The rand made another attempt to break through R12 to the dollar after National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete announced that the state of the nation address had been postponed. The rand was at R12.0363 to the dollar soon after the JSE’s close.

Earlier, the Presidency had denied reports that a special Cabinet meeting was called by President Jacob Zuma in Parliament on Tuesday. Speculation was that Zuma would resign ahead of a scheduled meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) on Wednesday.

The euro, which the rand usually tracks, had been given some support by positive data out of the eurozone. German headline factory orders for November beat market expectations.

Local bonds turned positive at the JSE’s close on the increasing possibility that Zuma would finally quit. The R186 was bid at 8.45% from 8.47%. Local bonds have held up reasonably well on the US sell-off, despite being vulnerable amid higher global capital costs.

The US bond market was weaker, after an earlier rebound on the day. The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7557% from 2.706%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 1.45% to 49‚849 points. The number of contracts traded was 53,536 from Monday’s 34‚107.