JSE opens weaker as risk-off rout drive banks, retailers and property down

The JSE opened sharply weaker on Tuesday, as global risk-off sentiment continued to hammer local stocks with a large foreign shareholding.

Losses were broad-based, from rand hedges to property. Even gold shares were mixed on a marginally firmer metal price around $1,342/oz, and despite a weaker rand.

The local market was lower in line with global equity markets, amid indications the US Federal Reserve is set to increase interest rates more aggressively this year, following upbeat jobs data on Friday.

The all share has closed weaker for the past seven trading days.

The Dow slumped 4.6% lower to 24,345.75 points on Monday.

"It was a blood bath, with broad based heavy selling on possible rising interest rates concerns," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

Markets could remain vulnerable over the near term, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. "The view that US interest rates will rise faster than expected has been blamed for what will hopefully prove to be a brief and healthy correction."

Asian markets plummeted amid volatile trade, with the Nikkei down 4.73% and the Hang Seng 4.14%.

At 9.36am the all share was 3.21% lower and the top 40 lost 3.4%. Banks dropped 4.37%, general retailers 4.05%, financials 3.74% and property 3.15%.

Anglo American shed 3.22% to R273.30 and ArcelorMittal 8.57% to R3.20.

British American Tobacco was down 2.25% to R769.29.

Standard Bank dropped 4.65% to R186.02, levels last seen in the middle of January. FirstRand shed 3.92% to R62.04 and Capitec 4.66% to R824.34.

Steinhoff shed 5.85% to R5.79.

Property stocks were back at levels last seen in 2015. Resilient lost 3.8% to R96.40 and Nepi Rockcastle 3.55% to R121.53.

Market heavyweight Naspers dropped 3.51% to R3,010.37 and is down 13% in 2018.

