JSE likely to join global rout on Tuesday

The JSE is likely to join a global rout on Tuesday. Asian stock exchanges took their cue from Wall Street where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices both fell 4% on Monday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 4.9%, Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 3.4% and Wellington’s NZX 50 was down 2.1% ahead of the JSE’s opening on Tuesday morning.

If the JSE follows Asian markets down, it will make Tuesday its eighth consecutive trading day of declines. The all share index closed 2.6% lower at 57,114 points on Monday, down 7.5% from its 61,777-point peak reached on January 26.

Monday was marked by companies whose share prices have suffered from critical research reports issuing responses.

Resilient, whose share price fell 6.35% on Monday to R100.21, taking its drop for the year to date to 33.7%, responded to a report by Johannesburg-based stockbroker Navigare.

The report Navigare wrote is not available on its website. Gathering from Resilient’s response, the criticism involves the cross-ownership between it and Fortress — whose B units fell 6.4% to R23.40 on Monday, taking their plunge year to date to 44.6%.

"The report does not correctly analyse the financial and voting implications of Resilient’s holding in Fortress B shares, which is more complex than presented because Fortress has two classes of issued shares," Resilient said in its statement.

Capitec provided long, detailed responses to critical research reports from both New York-based Viceroy Research and Johannesburg-based Benguela Global Fund Managers.

Naspers, in contrast, responded to a critical Investec report by demanding the bank retract it rather than offer an explanation on why it considered the bank’s view wrong.

Naspers’s share price fell 3.9% to R3,120 on Monday, taking its decline for the year to date to 9.6%.

Bloomberg quoted Naspers’s head of investor relations, Meloy Horn, as saying: "The report is causing us and shareholders significant damage. We will therefore be writing to Investec and formally ask them to withdraw the report and correct these matters."

The rand was at R12.18 to the dollar, R15.05 to the euro and R16.98 to the pound as the market awaited the latest developments in the stubborn fight by President Jacob Zuma to give Thursday’s state of the nation address.