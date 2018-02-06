Futures weaker as JSE closes lower again while Dow recovers marginally

South African futures were weaker on Tuesday, as the JSE all share closed lower and the Dow recovered somewhat in volatile trade at the JSE’s close.

The Dow was down 1.53% at the opening, before gaining more than 1% soon after, but the market appeared low on confidence with the industrial average only 0.1% up in later trade.

The Dow Jones industrial average’s biggest daily point plunge sent shock waves through global financial markets on Tuesday, sparking steep sell-offs in equity benchmarks from Tokyo to Madrid, Dow Jones Newswires said.

The moves marked a sharp turnaround from the calm ascent that had enveloped equity markets in recent months. Although there was no clear catalyst for the erratic trading, analysts and investors said it included recent worries about rising bond yields and higher inflation, combined with elevated valuations, algorithmic trading, and an investor base that had grown somewhat complacent.

Investors poured record amounts of money into equity funds in January, while stocks around the world staged one of their best ever starts to a year, the newswires said. "The pace we were setting was not sustainable," said Dave Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Investment Managers. "The global economy is doing fantastic, but what about that isn't priced into stocks?"

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 1.45% to 49,849 points on Tuesday. The number of contracts traded was 53,536 from Monday’s 34,107.