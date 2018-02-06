Bonds steady as speaker Baleka Mbete postpones state of the nation address

South African bonds were largely unchanged on Tuesday afternoon, as National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete announced that the state of the nation address had been postponed.

The rand showed little movement on a weaker dollar, and failed to breach R12/$. Earlier, the Presidency had denied reports that a special Cabinet meeting was called by President Jacob Zuma in Parliament on Tuesday.

Speculation was that Zuma would resign ahead of a scheduled meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) on Wednesday.

Local bonds were also supported by a comeback in US bonds, with yields falling after a spike on Monday, which led to a sharply lower close on the Dow.

At 3pm the bid on the R186 was at 8.5% from 8.47% and the R207 was at 7.09% from 7.05%.

The rand was at R12.0535 to the dollar from R12.1253.

The yield of the US 10-year treasury fell below 2.7% after hitting 2.87% on Monday, with analysts expecting it could reach 3% or 3.25% in the near term.

Local bonds have held up reasonably well on the US sell-off, despite being vulnerable amid higher global capital costs.

The rise in US bond yields over the past week or so has not been mirrored by a similar rise in emerging-market yields in Egypt, Brazil, SA and India, Capital Economics analysts said.

It is possible that a sharper rise in US yields could ultimately pass through to local currency debt in emerging markets. "But the experience of the past year or so suggests that local currency yields tend to take their lead from domestic rather than external developments," Capital Economics said.