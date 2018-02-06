Bonds slightly softer as global markets wobble from risk aversion

South African bonds were slightly weaker on Tuesday morning, following overnight losses for the rand, and significant volatility on world markets.

Global equities have faced a sell-off since last week, after clear signals that inflation was building in the US, and that the US Federal Reserve could move to aggressively tighten monetary policy in the course of 2018.

Foreigners had sold a net R5.8bn in South African government bonds since last Thursday’s Federal Reserve open market committee meeting, after R1bn in purchases immediately before it, said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

Local politics remained "noisy," with indications the rand could weaken towards R12.35/$ in February on further increases in political uncertainty.

Local focus is on a possible leadership transition in the ANC, following reports that President Jacob Zuma rejected a request on Sunday that he resign.

Reports suggested on Tuesday that the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) would meet on Wednesday to discuss Zuma’s future.

At 9.03am the R186 was bid at 8.49% from 8.47% while the R207 was at 7.08% from 7.05%.

The rand was at R12.0666 to the dollar from R12.1253.

The US 10-year bond was last at 2.7342% from 2.8405%.