Bonds slightly off as US treasuries rebound

06 February 2018 - 12:27 Maarten Mittner
South African bonds were marginally weaker on Tuesday at midday, as the market kept an eye on developments affecting the rand.

The rand was firmer on reports that pressure was increasing on President Jacob Zuma to resign ahead of the state of the nation address on Thursday.

Reuters reported that Zuma had summoned Cabinet ministers to a meeting in Cape Town on Tuesday, ahead of a scheduled meeting of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) on Wednesday.

At 11.37am the R186 was bid at 8.49% from 8.47% and the R207 was at 7.08% from 7.05%.

The rand was at R12.0689 to the dollar from R12.1253.

US treasuries rebounded on the day after yields rose sharply on Friday, as the market took the view that the upbeat jobs data could lead to more aggressive monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

The Dow closed 4.6% lower at 24,345.75 points on Monday.

The 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7294% from 2.8405%.

"Safety was sought in the US debt market with yields moving lower," FxPro analysts said.

