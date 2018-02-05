Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Stock pick — CoreShares S&P 500 tracker
05 February 2018 - 08:59
Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations chose CoreShares S&P 500 tracker fund as his stock pick of the day.
The US created 200,000 jobs in January, resulting in more business and consumer demand, which is why Cruickshanks believes the US is a place worth investing in.
Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations talks to Business Day TV about the CoreShares S&P 500 tracker fund
