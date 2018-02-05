Markets

Rand remains under pressure as Zuma refuses to step down

05 February 2018 - 09:43 Maarten Mittner
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand remained under pressure on Monday morning, although slightly firmer from overnight weaker levels, amid reports that President Jacob Zuma had refused to step down voluntarily.

Party officials were mandated by the ANC national working committee (NWC) last week to meet Zuma and ask him to step down, after a national executive committee (NEC) meeting earlier agreed that the officials should manage his exit.

Zuma’s refusal leaves opposition parties open to proceed with a motion of no confidence in his leadership later this month, which might lead to his removal anyway.

Maplecroft risk analysts said in a note that although an impeachment vote would be damaging and divisive for the ANC, leaving Zuma in place is probably the riskier option for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Zuma continues to cause chaos with unexpected policy announcements that are adding to the already long list of severe problems that the next president will have to deal with," Maplecroft said.

At 9.03am the rand was at R12.0650 to the dollar from R12.0895, at R15.0204 to the euro from R14.9745 and at R17.0151 to the pound from R16.9864.

The euro was at $1.2448 from $1.2433.

The rand was on the back foot on Friday following better than expected US jobs data.

"The improvement in the US payrolls saw the markets buy dollars with some enthusiasm, as the possibility of an acceleration in the pace of US Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes manifested itself," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Blue Monday for JSE looks likely
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower, suffering biggest ...
Markets
3.
Oil extends declines on a strong dollar
Markets
4.
Fear of resurgent inflation pummels Asian stocks
Markets
5.
Gold slips amid expectation of more US rate ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.