Rand marginally firmer as market awaits outcome of ANC NWC meeting

The dollar was slightly weaker against the euro in subdued trade following Friday’s better-than-expected jobs data out of the US. US bond yields spiked in response ahead of expected further interest-rate hikes in the US in 2018.

The hawkish sentiment was further strengthened by remarks from a US Federal Reserve official that the Fed was set to raise interest rates further this year. The US economy was strong enough to support further rate hikes, while inflation is set to rise above 2%, according to the official.

At 3pm the rand was at R12.0149 to the dollar from R12.0895, at R14.9467 to the euro from R14.9745 and at R16.8745 to the pound from R16.9864.

The euro was at $1.244 from $1.2433.

The dollar index lost 7.5% in 2017, as expectations that central banks may tighten monetary policy faster than expected, drew investors into the euro and other currencies, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Longer term, the dollar remained vulnerable, the newswires said.

Investors remain focused on tightening monetary policy in the eurozone and other regions, and many believe the Trump administration would be happy with the trade advantages a weaker currency could give, it said.