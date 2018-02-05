Rand firms as market watches for developments around Jacob Zuma

The rand had recovered slightly from weaker overnight levels shortly before midday on Monday, as investors digested reports that President Jacob Zuma had rebuffed ongoing efforts by the ANC to remove him.

Reports have suggested the ANC officials will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss a response, with speculation that many in the party want Zuma gone before the state of the nation address on Thursday.

Globally, risk-assets in general were under pressure, as markets responded to US nonfarm payrolls data from Friday. The upbeat jobs report has led to speculation of more aggressive monetary policy tightening from the US Federal Reserve this year, as well as fears over accelerating inflation in the US.

"The improvement in the US payrolls saw the markets buy dollars with some enthusiasm, as the possibility of an acceleration in the pace of US Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes manifested itself," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

The euro also showed limited reaction to news that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats failed to conclude coalition negotiations in time to meet a self-imposed Sunday deadline, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

At 11.30am the rand was at R12.0006 to the dollar from R12.0895, at R14.9617 to the euro from R14.9745 and at R16.949 to the pound from R16.9864.

The euro was at $1.2468 from $1.2433.