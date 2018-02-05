Markets

JSE slumps as global equities extend rout

05 February 2018 - 18:30 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE tracked weaker world markets on Monday, as global equity markets continued a sell-off that started last week.

Rand hedges lost ground‚ led by Naspers‚ despite a weaker trend in the rand. Capitec was sharply lower‚ despite earlier releasing a comprehensive response to last week’s critical Viceroy Research report.

Rising US treasury yields and an expectation that inflation was rising in the US helped dull investor interest in equities.

Given the steady climb on global equity markets since November 2016, a pullback or correction was way overdue, said Stanlib investment director Paul Hansen.

"Obviously no one knows how long it may last or how much it may decline, but a normal bull-market correction seldom declines more than 7% for the S&P 500 Index, currently down 3.4% from its high."

The rand was stable, after softening at the weekend, when reports emerged that President Jacob Zuma had rejected suggestions that he resign. Local political developments are expected to continue to steal focus this week, as the ANC meets to discuss Zuma, ahead of the state of the nation address on Thursday.

The all share fell 2.63% to 57,113.7 points and the top 40 2.72%. Platinums lost 5.54%, banks 3.15%, industrials 2.94% and property 3.13%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco slumped 3.11% to R787, Anheuser-Busch InBev 2.53% to R1,316.56 and Richemont 1.8% to R112.65.

Anglo American Platinum plummeted 6.82% tor R330.98 and Northam 8.3% to R44.54.

Capitec fell 6.45% to R864.66, Standard Bank 3.96% to R195.09 and Nedbank 3.11% to R255.79.

Steinhoff International was off 6.53% to R6.15.

Resilient slumped 6.35% to R100.21 and Fortress B 6.4% to R23.40.

Nepi Rockcastle fell 5.55% to R126.

MTN lost 4.71% to R124.93.

Naspers gave up 3.88% to R3,120.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was off 0.83% to 25,310.37 points, and the S&P 500 0.59%. European stocks were lower, with the CAC 40 and FTSE 100 both off 1.33%, and the DAX 30 0.74%.

At the same time gold was flat at $1,333.88 an ounce while platinum had gained 0.63% to $994.45 an ounce. Brent crude was off 0.33% to $67.99 a barrel.

Rand marginally firmer as market awaits outcome of ANC NWC meeting

Globally the dollar was slightly weaker against the euro in subdued trade, as US bond yields spiked ahead of expected further interest-rate
Markets
6 hours ago

Bonds remain stable as Jacob Zuma-related rumours circulate

Meanwhile, the market is beginning to price in monetary policy tightening in the US that may be somewhat more aggressive than previously thought
Markets
6 hours ago

Futures weaker as market follows lower JSE and global risk-off sentiment

The lower Dow followed on last week’s market scare, in which the Dow recorded its worst performance in two years
Markets
3 hours ago

Gold claws back ground after big loss on Friday with US jobs data release

While gold is often considered an inflation hedge, the fact that price pressures are being driven by confidence about growth rather than dollar ...
Markets
8 hours ago

Oil skims one-month low amid rising US output

Brent falls as weaker physical market adds to the pressure from a widespread decline across equities and commodities
Markets
9 hours ago

Global stocks under pressure amid resurgent US inflation

European indices open lower and bond yields rise as accelerating US inflation raises the possibility that central banks will tighten policy more ...
Markets
9 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Blue Monday for JSE looks likely
Markets
2.
Rand remains under pressure as Zuma refuses to ...
Markets
3.
JSE hit by renewed selling as risk-off sentiment ...
Markets
4.
Rand firms as market watches for developments ...
Markets
5.
JSE extends slump in risk-off trade, as market ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE hit by renewed selling as risk-off sentiment gathers momentum
Markets

JSE extends slump in risk-off trade, as market eyes political developments
Markets

Knowing strategies reaps dividends
Money

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower, suffering biggest one-week drop in two years
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.