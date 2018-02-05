JSE slumps as global equities extend rout

The JSE tracked weaker world markets on Monday, as global equity markets continued a sell-off that started last week.

Rand hedges lost ground‚ led by Naspers‚ despite a weaker trend in the rand. Capitec was sharply lower‚ despite earlier releasing a comprehensive response to last week’s critical Viceroy Research report.

Rising US treasury yields and an expectation that inflation was rising in the US helped dull investor interest in equities.

Given the steady climb on global equity markets since November 2016, a pullback or correction was way overdue, said Stanlib investment director Paul Hansen.

"Obviously no one knows how long it may last or how much it may decline, but a normal bull-market correction seldom declines more than 7% for the S&P 500 Index, currently down 3.4% from its high."

The rand was stable, after softening at the weekend, when reports emerged that President Jacob Zuma had rejected suggestions that he resign. Local political developments are expected to continue to steal focus this week, as the ANC meets to discuss Zuma, ahead of the state of the nation address on Thursday.

The all share fell 2.63% to 57,113.7 points and the top 40 2.72%. Platinums lost 5.54%, banks 3.15%, industrials 2.94% and property 3.13%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco slumped 3.11% to R787, Anheuser-Busch InBev 2.53% to R1,316.56 and Richemont 1.8% to R112.65.

Anglo American Platinum plummeted 6.82% tor R330.98 and Northam 8.3% to R44.54.

Capitec fell 6.45% to R864.66, Standard Bank 3.96% to R195.09 and Nedbank 3.11% to R255.79.

Steinhoff International was off 6.53% to R6.15.

Resilient slumped 6.35% to R100.21 and Fortress B 6.4% to R23.40.

Nepi Rockcastle fell 5.55% to R126.

MTN lost 4.71% to R124.93.

Naspers gave up 3.88% to R3,120.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was off 0.83% to 25,310.37 points, and the S&P 500 0.59%. European stocks were lower, with the CAC 40 and FTSE 100 both off 1.33%, and the DAX 30 0.74%.

At the same time gold was flat at $1,333.88 an ounce while platinum had gained 0.63% to $994.45 an ounce. Brent crude was off 0.33% to $67.99 a barrel.