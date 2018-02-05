JSE hit by renewed selling as risk-off sentiment gathers momentum

The JSE extended its losses at midday on Monday in continued risk-off trade, with banks, retailers and property stocks hard hit.

Rand hedges lost ground, led by Naspers, despite a weaker trend in the rand. Capitec was sharply lower, losing all the gains from end of last week after the release of the Viceroy Research report.

Platinum shares were also weaker, despite the metal price gaining 0.59% to $994.04 an ounce.

Market focus was on Wall Street after Friday’s sharp drop, pushing the Dow down more than 650 points for its worst week since early 2016. A weaker opening on Monday could indicate further weakness ahead in global equity markets.

"The era of cheap money is ending, and for markets who got addicted to it, it’s undoubtedly bad news," said FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed.

The latest sell-off followed on Friday’s better-than-expected jobs data in the US. Altogether 200,000 jobs were created in January from a forecasted 180,000.

This sent US bond yields sharply higher on the prospect of more aggressive interest-rate increases by the US Federal Reserve. The 10-year treasury rose to a four-year high of 2.87%, an 18% increase from the beginning of 2018.

If inflation runs faster than previously estimated, the Fed will need to speed up the pace of hiking rates from three to possibly four or five in 2018, Sayed said. "The consequences might be severe on equity markets, which enjoyed the second-longest bull run ever." Asian markets ended the session sharply lower, with the Nikkei 225 off 2.55% and the Hang Seng 1.09%. European markets were mostly in the red.

At 12.05pm the all share was 2.06% weaker at 57,446.70 and the top 40 lost 2.08%. The platinum index shed 3.23%, property 2.97%, banks 2.57%, financials 2.43% and the gold index 2.11%.

Naspers was down 2.24% to R3,173.34 and British American Tobacco 2.10% to R795.21.

Capitec shed 6.43% to R864.83 and Nedbank 3.36% to R255.12.

Steinhoff was down 4.56% to R6.28.

Resilient shed 4.69% to R101.98 and Nepi Rockcastle 5.33% to R126.30.