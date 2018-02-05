Gold claws back ground after big loss on Friday with US jobs data release

London — Gold edged up on Monday, clawing back some lost ground after posting its biggest one-day loss in two months in the previous session as a softer tone to the dollar took some pressure off the metal.

Gold fell 1.2% on Friday after stronger-than-expected US payrolls data shored up expectations that a pick-up in inflation would spur further US interest-rate hikes in 2018, boosting the US currency, in which it is priced. Having rallied in the wake of the data, the dollar eased 0.1% against the euro on Monday.

Spot gold was at $1,336.15 an ounce at 10.30am GMT, up 0.2% but well below late-January’s 17-month high of $1,366.07. US gold futures for April delivery were $2.10 an ounce higher at $1,339.40.

"This morning the greenback is weakening again, and this is supporting the recovery of the [gold] price after Friday’s fall, which was mostly due to growing expectations for a hawkish Fed in 2018," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said.

Stock markets were routed around the globe on Monday and bond yields rose as resurgent US inflation raised the possibility central banks would tighten policy more aggressively than had been expected.

While gold is often considered an inflation hedge, Julius Baer said in a note, the fact that price pressures were being driven by confidence about growth rather than dollar weakness and rising oil prices meant it was failing to react positively.

"’Good’ inflation is a consequence of an improved growth backdrop, leading to an increase in wages that pushes up prices and services," it said. "As it should be accompanied by rising interest rates, the inflation uncertainty appears limited. Hence, gold’s drop on Friday."

Futures markets reacted after the jobs data by pricing in the risk of three, or even more, rate rises from the US Federal Reserve this year. As well as their effect on the currency markets, rising interest rates weigh on gold in their own right, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion.

Meanwhile, hedge funds and money managers raised their net long position in Comex gold contracts in the week to January 30 to their highest level since late-September, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

Spot silver was up 1.1% at $16.80 an ounce, having earlier matched the previous session’s five-week low of $16.54. The metal fell 3.7% on Friday in its biggest one-day decline since December 2016. Platinum was up 0.7% at $992.90 an ounce, while palladium, which alone among the major precious metals posted gains on Friday, was down 1.1% at $1,035.50 an ounce.

