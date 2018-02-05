Global stocks under pressure amid resurgent US inflation

London — Stock markets were routed around the globe on Monday, with European indices opening lower and bond yields rising as resurgent US inflation raised the possibility central banks would tighten policy more aggressively than had been expected.

Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 fell 1%, its sixth consecutive day of losses totalling 4.1% — the biggest decline since the UK voted in June 2016 to leave the EU.

All major indices in Europe fell: the UK’s FTSE 100 dropped 1%, France’s CAC 40 0.8% and Germany’s DAX 0.6%. Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed as much as 2%, its largest daily drop since late 2016. It was last down 1.5%.

Friday’s US payrolls report showed wages growing at their fastest pace in more than eight years, fuelling the expectation for both inflation and interest rates to rise more than previously forecast. That sparked a global sell-off that continued on Monday.

Futures markets priced in the risk of three, or even more, rate rises by the Federal Reserve this year.

"This added fuel to a bond market sell-off, pushing US 10-year treasury bond yields closer to the magic 3% level, which will only increase borrowing costs for corporates following years of cheap financing, thus ushering equities further from recent highs," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets Bond yields, which move inversely to bond prices, rose to multi-year highs across the globe.

Yields on 10-year US treasury debt hit a four-year high of 2.885%, having jumped almost seven basis points on Friday. They were last trading at 2.849%. German 10-year yields, the benchmark in Europe, rose to 0.774%, their highest since September 2015.

German 30-year yields rose to two-year highs at 1.429%.

Forex fallout

Faster rate rises by the Fed would hurt emerging markets and commodity currencies, said Deutsche Bank macro strategist Alan Ruskin.

The Norwegian krone, a key commodity currency, was one of the biggest losers in Europe on Monday, down 0.3% against the US dollar.

In emerging markets, the South African rand fell 0.7% and the Chinese yuan and Polish zloty 0.2%.

Rising US yields gave the dollar some support in early Asian trade, but it lost ground later in the session.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was down at 89.111, after climbing 0.6% on Friday for its biggest single-day gain in three months.

Any rally by the dollar weakens commodities priced in the currency, with the Thomson Reuters CRB index down 0.5%. Gold was off at $1,334.92/oz after losing 1% on Friday.

In oil markets, Brent fell 0.86% to $68.09 a barrel and US crude dropped 0.76% to $65.07.

