Futures weaker as market follows lower JSE and global risk-off sentiment

South African futures were weaker on Monday, as the market followed a lower close on the JSE and a weaker opening on the Dow.

The lower Dow followed on last week’s market scare, in which the Dow recorded its worst performance in two years.

The JSE all share closed 2.63% lower at 57,113.70 on Monday, and the top 40 lost 2.72%. The platinum index dropped 5.54%, banks 3.15%, property 3.13%, industrials 2.94%, financials 2.68%, food and drug retailers and the gold index both 2.34% respectively, and resources 1.64%.

It appears as if a global stock market correction may have begun, Stanlib analysts said in a note, adding that it was long overdue and should present buying opportunities.

Still, many other investors said the stock market was likely to remain strong due to a brightening earnings picture, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Analysts’ projections for US earnings in 2018 have been upgraded significantly over the past month following changes to the US tax code, while results for the fourth quarter have largely exceeded analysts’ expectations.

"I don’t see much panic out there," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The real danger for stocks was not treasury yields climbing above 3%, but a recession, he said, adding that as long as central banks maintained their slow and steady pace of rate increases and corporate earnings remained solid, he did not foresee a recession in the near future, the newswires reported.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 2.27% to 50,915 points on Monday. The number of contracts traded was 41,084 from Friday’s 34,107.