Bonds weaker as market awaits developments around Zuma

South African bonds were marginally weaker on Monday morning as the market awaited news of any developments after President Jacob Zuma refused to step down voluntarily as head of state.

Zuma is expected to deliver what is likely to be his final state of the nation address on Thursday. There is speculation that only a special meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) can now prevent this from happening.

The local market shrugged off another weak performance from the US bond market on Friday.

US treasuries failed to recover from their rout last week, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

"Local government bonds opened slightly weaker on Monday and are taking their cue from US treasuries," Nedbank analysts said.

At 9.03am the R186 was bid at 8.540% from 8.475%.

The dollar failed to make much headway against the euro despite better than expected nonfarm payroll data released in the US on Friday. It did break through $1.25 to the euro, but was slightly weaker at $1.2449 from $1.2433 on Monday morning.

The rand was at R12.0616 to the dollar from R12.0895.

The US 10-year bond was last seen at 2.8692% from 2.8405%.