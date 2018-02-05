Bonds softer as rand wobbles on Zuma rumours

South African bonds were marginally weaker shortly before noon on Monday, as the market awaited news of any developments after President Jacob Zuma refused to step down voluntarily as head of state.

ANC officials are expected to meet on Monday afternoon to discuss Zuma’s exit, amid a push by some in the party to see him leave before the state of the national address on Thursday.

The local market shrugged off another weak performance from the US bond market on Friday, but rising global bond yields continued to negatively affect sentiment, analysts said.

Yields on US treasuries climbed to 2.85%, still well off the 3% that some analysts said could precipitate a bear market.

Standard Bank currency analyst Warrick Butler said it was unclear why the dollar had not rebounded as a result of the rising yields, and the greenback should be watched.

At 11.40am the R186 was bid at 8.510% from 8.475%.

The rand was at R12.0001 to the dollar from R12.0895.

The US 10-year bond was last seen at 2.8492% from 2.8405%.