Bonds remain stable as Jacob Zuma-related rumours circulate

South African bonds were little changed on Monday afternoon, with the rand range-bound as the market waited for news from the ANC.

ANC officials were scheduled to begin meeting at 2pm, after President Jacob Zuma reportedly refused to resign during late-night talks on Sunday.

Reports on Monday suggested that Zuma was busy with private meetings, including with Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini.

Global bond yields and equity markets were also weaker on Monday, as the market priced in events from last week, notably the release of US nonfarm jobs data on Friday.

Yields on US treasuries climbed to 2.85%, still well off the 3% that some analysts said could precipitate a bear market.

The market is beginning to price in monetary policy tightening in the US that may be somewhat more aggressive than previously thought.

Standard Bank currency analyst Warrick Butler said it was unclear why the dollar had not rebounded as a result of the rising yields, and the greenback should be watched.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 8.480% from 8.475% while the R207 was at 7.05% from 7.06%.

The rand was at R12.0149 to the dollar from R12.0895.

The US 10-year bond was last at 2.8312% from 2.8405%.