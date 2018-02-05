Blue Monday for JSE looks likely
The rand registered its disappointment at President Jacob Zuma’s refusal to step down and allow Cyril Ramaphosa to make Thursday’s state of the nation address by weakening to R12.10 against the dollar at the weekend from Friday’s R11.84.
But the rand had regained some of this lost ground by 7am on Monday morning, trading at R12.03 to the dollar, R14.99 to the euro and R16.98 to the pound.
Zuma is reported to have told the ANC’s top six at his Pretoria residence on Sunday night that he would not go voluntarily.
EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted after the meeting: "He refused to resign and he told them to take a decision to remove him if they so wish to do so because he didn’t do anything wrong to the country. He’s arguing that he complied with all legal instructions including paying back the money, what more do they want from him."
The ANC’s 20-member national working committee (NWC), which was scheduled to next meet on February 12, is reported to have been summonsed to the party’s headquarters at Luthuli House on Monday afternoon.
The JSE faces a blue Monday, judging by Asian stock markets trading ahead of its opening.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 2.5%, Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.6%, and Wellington’s NZX 50 was down 2.1%.
Asian markets took their cue from Wall Street where the S&P 500 fell 2.1% on Friday.
