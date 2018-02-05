Blue Monday for JSE looks likely

The rand registered its disappointment at President Jacob Zuma’s refusal to step down and allow Cyril Ramaphosa to make Thursday’s state of the nation address by weakening to R12.10 against the dollar at the weekend from Friday’s R11.84.

But the rand had regained some of this lost ground by 7am on Monday morning, trading at R12.03 to the dollar, R14.99 to the euro and R16.98 to the pound.

Zuma is reported to have told the ANC’s top six at his Pretoria residence on Sunday night that he would not go voluntarily.

EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted after the meeting: "He refused to resign and he told them to take a decision to remove him if they so wish to do so because he didn’t do anything wrong to the country. He’s arguing that he complied with all legal instructions including paying back the money, what more do they want from him."