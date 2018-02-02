WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American

Markets

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.

Global growth has picked up quite nicely, he says. China is still steady and its GDP growth is still above 6%, which is very supportive of commodity prices. Anglo American generates a lot of free cash flow and that could result in good dividends.

