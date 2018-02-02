Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American
02 February 2018 - 09:30
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.
Global growth has picked up quite nicely, he says. China is still steady and its GDP growth is still above 6%, which is very supportive of commodity prices. Anglo American generates a lot of free cash flow and that could result in good dividends.
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about Anglo American
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:
Please sign in or register to comment.