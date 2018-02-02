News Leader
WATCH: How local investors can make the most of the strong rand
02 February 2018 - 09:03
Cannon Asset Management CEO Adrian Saville spoke to Business Day TV’s Stephen Gunnion about the strengthening rand and the opportunity it offers local investors to look offshore.
They also discuss whether 2018 will see the broadening of the bull market on the JSE.
