Rand weakens as investors shy away from risk assets

The rand was softer before midday on Friday in risk-off trade, ahead of the release of US non-farm payroll data later in the afternoon.

The market expects the US economy to have created 180,000 jobs in January from 148,000 in December.

A weaker number could affect the dollar negatively, as it would reduce the probability of the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rates four times this year.

The dollar continued to slide against the euro, with some analysts warning a recent spike in US treasury yields could soon precipitate a bounce for the greenback.

This time, risk currencies were not benefiting from dollar weakness, said TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce. The euro was testing the $1.25 level, and a sustained break could spur the rand to break through R11.80 to the dollar, but only if the current risk-off situation faded.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.9987 to the dollar from R11.8501, at R14.9817 to the euro from R14.8192, and at R17.068 to the pound from R16.8998. The euro was at $1.2486 from $1.2505.