MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower, suffering biggest one-week drop in two years

The JSE extended its losing streak to six sessions on Friday following broad-based losses, with retailers, platinums and property stocks under the most pressure.

The local bourse lost 4.77% during the week, its worst performance since January 2016.

Risk-off sentiment took hold during the week, as analysts became increasingly concerned by rising global bond yields, which had some effect on local property shares. The market also received clear signals that global liquidity could come under pressure later this year, after positive US data and a hawkish US Federal Reserve open market committee statement.

On Friday, US non-farm payrolls report for January showed an uptick in employment, and wage growth, with the figures for December also being revised upwards.

The euro ground against the dollar after the report, while the rand extended earlier losses. The stronger dollar put pressure on miners, while a weaker rand hit retailers and financials. Banks, however, pared losses based on a strong performance by Capitec. Earlier, ratings agency S&P Global Ratings issued a report re-affirming the stability of SA’s major banks, citing sound liquidity and conservative loan extension.

The all share was down 1.02% to 58‚656.80 points‚ and the top 40 lost 1.04%. The platinum index shed 3.18%‚ property 2.24%‚ food and drug retailers 2.05%‚ general retailers 1.82% and industrials 1.31%.

Sasol shed 2.39% to R418.27. Brent crude was more than 2% lower at $68.28 a barrel.

PSG ended rose 3% to R231.50 and Capitec 9.38% to R924.27.

Steinhoff relinquished 2.52% to R6.58‚ Shoprite 3.31% to R240.36, and Steinhoff Africa Retail 3.41% to R19.80.

Cement producer PPC shed 7.62% to R7.15. It said earlier the volume of cement sold in the nine months to end-December fell about 2%.

Resilient lost 0.75% to R107‚ Nepi Rockcastle 4.02% to R133.41‚ Fortress B 6.19% to R25, and Hyprop 3.37% to R110.22.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was down 1.06%. Major European equity markets were also lower with the DAX 30 down 1.58%‚ the CAC 40 1.56%, and the FTSE 100 0.67%.

At the same time, gold had fallen 1.54% to $1‚327.82 an ounce and platinum 1.72% at R987.67. Brent crude was down 2.46% to $68.13 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 1.12% to 52‚115 points‚ ending the week 5.1% lower. The number of contracts traded was 34‚107 from Thursday’s 26‚182.