Local bonds softer ahead of US jobs figures

South African bonds were weaker on Friday morning, tracking the softer rand, and showing some reaction to a slump by US treasuries.

Yields on US treasuries reached 2.8017% on Friday morning, the worst level in four years, which analysts said was part of a general sell-off of risky assets.

The decline in South African bond yields was due to the prospect of global monetary policy tightening, escalating inflation forecasts and improved global growth prospects, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

All eyes are on the US nonfarm payrolls data, due at 3.30pm South African time.

The market should trade in tight ranges ahead of this afternoon’s figures, with a bias for rates to drift higher, said Rand Merchant Bank bond analyst Michelle Wohlberg.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.47% from 8.435%, while the R207 was at 7.05% from 7.025%.

The rand was at R11.9987 to the dollar from R11.8501.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7989% from 2.7045%.