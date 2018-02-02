Markets

Local bonds marginally weaker ahead of US jobs data

02 February 2018 - 15:37 Maarten Mittner
South African bonds were marginally softer on Friday afternoon, as the rand remained on the back foot on a steady dollar ahead of the release of US non-farm payroll data later in the afternoon.

The dollar recovered through $1.25 to the euro, but was unable to make much further progress, as US bond yields stabilised ahead of the release of the data.

The market expects the US economy to have created 180‚000 jobs in January from 148‚000 in December. The data is expected out 3.30pm South African time.

At 3.01pm, the R186 was bid at 8.470% from 8.435% and the R207 was at 7.05% from 7.025%. The rand was at R11.9894 to the dollar from R11.8501.

Yields on US treasuries reached 2.8017% on Friday morning, their worst level in four years. Analysts said this was part of a general sell-off ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s expected interest-rate hiking cycle in 2018.

The 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7895% from 2.791%.

