Local bonds flat as US yields rise strongly

South African bonds showed little reaction on Friday morning to the sharp spike in US yields overnight.

"The South African market opened on the back foot, following the large jump in yields in US treasuries overnight," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

US bond yields finally rose further on the US Federal Reserve’s expected interest-rate increases this year, in what analysts termed a "bear steepening" of the market.

Bear steepening occurs when long-term bond yields rise faster than short-term yields. The sell-off often coincides with a concomitant cycle of interest-rate increases.

At 9.03am the R186 was bid unchanged at 8.435%, while the R207 was at 7.040% from 7.025%.

The rand was at R11.9144 to the dollar from R11.8501.

Focus was now on Friday afternoon’s US nonfarm payroll data, with bond weakness following signals from the Fed that it was resolute in normalising monetary policy this year.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7838% from 2.7045%.