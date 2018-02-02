JSE flat as property stocks extend their slump

The JSE was little changed on Friday morning, as property stocks continued to slide, following a spike in US treasury yields.

Property stocks, particularly real estate investment trusts (reits), are sensitive to global bond yields, while the market was also waiting for results from Fortress.

Unconfirmed reports also suggested short sellers were targeting the sector, particularly the Resilient stable.

The US treasury bond had now weakened 40 basis points in 2018, with 10 basis points of that coming overnight, said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns.

"The divergence between treasury yields and the dollar remains puzzling, and suggests that there is a huge risk that the dollar could be due for a major bounce," said Cairns.

Markets could find direction later, with the release at 3.30pm local time of US nonfarm payrolls for January.

There is speculation that the US Federal Reserve may tighten monetary policy in 2018 at a faster pace than they are currently indicating.

Market heavyweight Naspers was once again responsible for providing a countervailing force on the bourse, despite losses by Hong Kong listed associate Tencent.

At 9.30am the all share was up 0.07% to 59,302.6 points and the top 40 added 0.03%. Property was down 3.56%, platinums 1.79% and general retailers 0.53%. Industrials had added 0.46%.

Fortress B units plummeted 17.45% to R22 and Resilient lost 9.1% to R98.

Nepi Rockcastle lost 9.24%.

Naspers added 1.58% to R3,365.55.

Northam Platinum was off 6.18% to R49.

Mr Price had lost 1.06% to R279.01 and Woolworths was down 0.93% to R62.61.

At the same time gold and platinum were flat, at $1,348.27/oz and $1,004.73/oz, respectively. Brent crude was flat at $69.83 a barrel.

The rand was softer at about R11.93/$.