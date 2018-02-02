JSE closes weaker as risk-off sentiment rises on robust US results

The JSE closed weaker on Friday in choppy trade as Naspers lost ground for a fifth consecutive day, while property stocks also remained on the back foot.

Risk-off sentiment prevailed, as strong US jobs data increased the likelihood of a more hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve in 2018.

Property group Resilient said in a statement that there was no need for a cautionary statement following the losses over the past few weeks. After initially trading higher on the day, it again turned negative by the close. It was sold off heavily this week amid reports that US hedge funds were short-selling its shares.

"The operations and affairs of the company remain sound and it has no reason to revisit its stated guidance for growth in distribution," it said. It earlier reported interim dividend growth of 13.4% to end-December 2017, and was forecasting 13% for 2018.

Results released by property group Fortress on the day, bolstered marginal confidence within the property sector. The Fortress B dividend increased 14.61% to end-December, and the group is forecasting 15% growth for 2018 and 11% for 2019. Resilient holds about 16% in Fortress.

The property index was 3% lower at one stage, before paring losses to be just 0.53% lower. By the close, however, it had lost more than 2%.

The rand weakened on a stronger dollar after US nonfarm payroll data came in better than expected, with 200,000 jobs created in January from a forecasted 180,000.

Average hourly wages lifted 0.3% to $26.74, with the annual increase coming in at 2.9% from 2.6%, its highest level since 2009. This increases the likelihood of the Fed hiking rates four times in 2018, instead of the mooted three.

At the JSE’s close, the rand was at R12.08 to the dollar from R11.8501.

Rand hedges were mixed, however, with Naspers losing 11.4% in the week, its worst performance in almost a decade. The group was hammered after announcing that its MultiChoice subsidiary was set to cancel its contract with Gupta-linked ANN7, and as Chinese internet company Tencent, of which Naspers owns about a third, failed to perform in Hong Kong trade.

Naspers was 2.02% weaker on the day, at R3,246, and is now nearly R1,000 off its record high of R4,142, reached on November 21.

Capitec and PSG firmed for a second consecutive day, but Steinhoff found few buyers after saying that it would not be paying dividends, to save cash.

The Dow was 1.23% lower at the JSE’s close. European markets were also weaker, with the DAX 30 off 1.18%.

The all share was down 1.02% to 58,656.80 points, and the top 40 lost 1.04%. The platinum index shed 3.18%, property 2.24%, food and drug retailers 2.05%, general retailers 1.82% and industrials 1.31%.

The all share was under pressure for the whole week, on global aversion to risky assets, ending 4.77% lower.

Sasol shed 2.39% to R418.27. Brent crude was more than 2% lower at $68.28 a barrel.

PSG ended rose 3% to R231.50 and Capitec 9.38% to R924.27.

Steinhoff relinquished 2.52% to R6.58, Shoprite 3.31% to R240.36 and Steinhoff Africa Retail 3.41% to R19.80.

Cement producer PPC shed 7.62% to R7.15. It said earlier the volume of cement sold in the nine months to end-December fell about 2%.

Resilient lost 0.75% to R107, Nepi Rockcastle 4.02% to R133.41, Fortress B 6.19% to R25 and Hyprop 3.37% to R110.22.