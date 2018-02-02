Bitcoin is having a miserable year as it falls below $8,000

Hong Kong — Bitcoin fell below $8,000 as a miserable 2018 continued for crypto-currencies, with investors confronting a mounting list of concerns about the future of the industry.

The largest digital currency dropped 12% to $7,982 at 11.45am in London, the lowest since November 24, according to consolidated Bloomberg pricing. Rival coins ripple, ether and litecoin tumbled at least 18% as losses continued to spread across crypto-currencies.

Since reaching a record high of $19,511 on December 18 shortly after the introduction of regulated futures contracts in the US, bitcoin has wiped out more than half its value amid waves of negative news.

Setbacks included escalating regulatory threats from authorities around the world including India, South Korea, China and the US, a record $500m heist at Japanese exchange Coincheck, fears of price manipulation, and Facebook’s ban on crypto-currency ads.

"Bitcoin is in trouble," Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at foreign exchange broker ForexTime, wrote in a note on Friday. "Price action suggests that bears are clearly in control, with further losses on the cards as jitters over regulation erode investor appetite further."

Japanese authorities raided Coincheck’s offices on Friday morning, a week after the robbery, hauling out documents and computers as evidence. Finance minister Taro Aso said the inspection was conducted to ensure security for users.

Bloomberg