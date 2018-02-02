Markets

Bitcoin is having a miserable year as it falls below $8,000

02 February 2018 - 15:34 Eric Lam
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Hong Kong — Bitcoin fell below $8,000 as a miserable 2018 continued for crypto-currencies, with investors confronting a mounting list of concerns about the future of the industry.

The largest digital currency dropped 12% to $7,982 at 11.45am in London, the lowest since November 24, according to consolidated Bloomberg pricing. Rival coins ripple, ether and litecoin tumbled at least 18% as losses continued to spread across crypto-currencies.

Since reaching a record high of $19,511 on December 18 shortly after the introduction of regulated futures contracts in the US, bitcoin has wiped out more than half its value amid waves of negative news.

Setbacks included escalating regulatory threats from authorities around the world including India, South Korea, China and the US, a record $500m heist at Japanese exchange Coincheck, fears of price manipulation, and Facebook’s ban on crypto-currency ads.

"Bitcoin is in trouble," Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at foreign exchange broker ForexTime, wrote in a note on Friday. "Price action suggests that bears are clearly in control, with further losses on the cards as jitters over regulation erode investor appetite further."

Japanese authorities raided Coincheck’s offices on Friday morning, a week after the robbery, hauling out documents and computers as evidence. Finance minister Taro Aso said the inspection was conducted to ensure security for users.

Bloomberg

BITCOIN DIARY: There's blood on the streets of crypto, my friend, blood!

This follows weeks of relentless miserable news: India clamping down, China clamping down, Facebook banning cryptocurrency advertising ...
Business
4 hours ago

Crypto-currencies starting to get insurance — a sure sign of legitimacy

The risks are clear with investors having already lost billions from hacks, technical errors and fraud — but far from going away, the sector is ...
World
1 day ago

WATCH: Is Bitcoin’s boom going bust?

Zain Wilson, investment analyst at Old Mutual’s MacroSolutions boutique, talks to Business Day TV about the cryptocurrency
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Spooked property stocks have lost 16% this year
Markets
2.
WATCH: Is Bitcoin’s boom going bust?
Markets
3.
WATCH: How local investors can make the most of ...
Markets
4.
Rand slightly weaker as market awaits US jobs data
Markets
5.
JSE flat as property stocks extend their slump
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.