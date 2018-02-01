WATCH: What was behind Viceroy’s explosive report on Capitec?

This week on Editing Allowed, Peter Bruce and his panel of editors take a look at the latest developments around Capitec Bank and Viceroy, the company that produced a report on Capitec, among other issues.

President Jacob Zuma is still in the Union Buildings and it does not seem as if he is going anywhere, what is the agreement between Zuma and Ramaphosa? The ANC top six are still not in agreement as to Zuma’s exit strategy.

Drought- stricken Cape Town, desalination plants and the DA’s ability to govern the Mother City is also discussed.