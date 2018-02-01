WATCH: Stock picks — Bidcorp and Richemont

Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments chose Richemont as his stock pick of the day, while David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Bidcorp.

McCurrie says as the global economy is doing well, and along with that jewellery. Although the stronger rand has affected rand hedge Richemont, it is still worth a second look.

Shapiro says Bidcorp operates in the South African economy and has done the best it can despite the tough environment.