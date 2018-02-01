Markets

WATCH: Is Bitcoin’s boom going bust?

01 February 2018 - 10:05 Business Day TV
Digital coins took a tumble in February, with bitcoin heading for its worst monthly decline since February 2014 (it lost 29%).

Regulators have been behind the fall as they clamp down on the cryptocurrency industry and step in to prevent unscrupulous companies from trying to take advantage of investors.

Zain Wilson, investment analyst at Old Mutual’s MacroSolutions boutique, spoke to Alishia Seckam about whether this was the beginning of a bust in the bitcoin boom.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

