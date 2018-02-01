Rand weakens after US Fed statement is less hawkish than expected

The rand was a little softer on Thursday afternoon, despite the euro gaining on the dollar following the release of upbeat data from Germany. The US Federal Reserve’s latest statement on monetary policy was less hawkish than the market had anticipated, boosting the euro further.

Germany released robust employment data on Wednesday, followed by its latest purchasing managers index (PMI) reading earlier on Thursday.

The rand usually gains on a softer dollar, but there has been little follow through in this instance.

In her statement, Fed chairperson Janet Yellen said the outlook appeared positive as the US economy continued to improve steadily and hinted at gradual rate increases.

This implies that the status quo of three interest-rate increases in 2018 remains, depending on economic data, while the market view is that there is room for four.

"Only small parts of the text were altered [from the previous statement]," FxPro analysts said.

The statement said that the expectations would "warrant further gradual increases in the federal funds rate". The Fed also dropped the line saying "inflation will remain below 2% in near term".

"It is expected that there will be three tightening moves in 2018, with the first likely in March," FxPro said.

At 3pm the rand was at R11.8927 to the dollar from R11.8424, at R14.8126 to the euro from R14.7012 and at R16.9137 to the pound from R16.8087.

The euro was at $1.2455 from $1.2413.

Analysts expected slightly cautious trade ahead of US nonfarm payroll data on Friday. The market expected the US economy to have created 180,000 jobs in January from 148,000 in December.

US nonfarm payroll data are usually closely watched as they are a crucial indicator of the health of that country’s economy.