Rand slips as market eyes US jobs numbers

The rand was weaker from stable overnight levels shortly before noon on Thursday, on a largely unchanged dollar, following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates on hold.

Analysts expect slightly cautious trade ahead of US nonfarm payroll data on Friday, but said the risk-off sentiment that had recently prevailed on global markets was also subsiding.

US nonfarm payroll data are usually closely watched as they are a crucial indicator of the health of the US economy, also giving signs of if wages are rising.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, but also delivered what was seen by many as a hawkish outlook for inflation.

Many took the Fed’s statement to mean that it was considering the possibility of four interest-rate increases in 2018, as opposed to the current forward guidance of three, Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.

The rand and dollar were expected to be range-bound on Thursday, but there could be significant volatility on Friday.

Local data was also supportive, with the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) for January coming in at 49.9 points —Trading Economics had forecast a figure of 48. A score under 50 indicates a decline in the manufacturing sector.

At 11.30am the rand was at R11.8835 to the dollar from R11.8424, at R14.789 to the euro from R14.7012 and at R16.9455 to the pound from R16.8087.

The euro was at $1.2447 from $1.2413.