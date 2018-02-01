Markets

Oil extends gains amid robust compliance with Opec cuts

01 February 2018 - 08:53 Osamu Tsukimori
A gas flare burns at Russian oil refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil. in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Tokyo — US oil prices extended modest gains on Thursday as Opec’s strong compliance with a supply reduction pact offset news that US production topped 10-million barrels a day for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Nymex crude for March delivery rose 14c, or 0.2%, to $64.87 a barrel by 5.58am GMT, after ending the last session up 0.4%. London Brent crude for April delivery was up 15c, or 0.2%, at $69.04, after settling up 3c in the previous session.

US crude oil production in November surpassed 10-million barrels a day for the first time since 1970, and neared the output record, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

"As oil prices rise, higher shale output is definitely on the market’s mind," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting in Tokyo.

Oil output by oil cartel Opec also rose in January from an eight-month low as higher output from Nigeria and Saudi Arabia offset a further decline in Venezuela and strong compliance with a supply reduction pact, a Reuters survey found.

However, adherence by producers included in the deal to curb supply rose to 138% from 137% in December, the poll found, suggesting commitment is not wavering even as oil prices hit their highest level since 2014.

"Opec nations realise that lower production would buoy oil prices and that it’s better for them," Akuta added.

Oil prices are unlikely to advance much above $70 a barrel in 2018, with the market caught between the opposing forces of Opec-led production cuts and surging US output, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Oil prices initially slipped on Wednesday after US Energy Information Administration data showed that US crude inventories rose by 6.8-million barrels last week, after 10 consecutive weeks of declines.

But prices rebounded on the back of a surprise 2-million-barrel drawdown in petrol stocks, helping push up petrol futures.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.9-million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5-million-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration data also showed.

Kuwait Petroleum expects to spend more than $500bn as it boosts its crude oil production capacity to 4.75-million barrels a day in 2040, the national oil firm said on Wednesday.

Reuters

JSE may end four-day losing streak on Thursday

The health of SA’s manufacturing sector will be in the spotlight, with the release of January’s manufacturing PMI and new vehicle sales
Markets
2 hours ago

Gold is hardly changed ahead of US jobs report

Metal holds steady as investors await the US nonfarm payroll data for clues on the health of the world’s largest economy
Markets
1 hour ago

Asian shares stage mild recovery

Equities in Asia claw back losses from earlier this week, but rising US bond yields and interest rates could dampen investors’ optimism
Markets
2 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed as major banks gain from Capitec’s woes

The all share closed 0.07% lower at 59‚506.10 points; the rand was the best performing currency in Africa in January, but may weaken in the ...
Markets
15 hours ago

Market data - January 31 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
3 hours ago

