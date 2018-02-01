MARKET WRAP: JSE starts January on downbeat note as property shares slump

The JSE weakened on Thursday, as a recovery by Capitec helped lift the banking index, but Naspers and property stocks slid.

Capitec gained 5.5% to R845, paring losses from Wednesday’s 12% fall — which came after a negative report from short-seller Viceroy Research.

Property stocks were under pressure, with global bond yields rising. US treasuries reached 2.75% for the first time in four years. This followed indications from the US Federal Reserve that monetary policy normalisation was firmly on the cards this year, with some speculating that there may be four interest rate increases in 2018, as opposed to the mooted three.

Local data was positive, with the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) for January coming in at 49.9 points — Trading Economics had forecast a figure of 48. A score under 50 indicates a decline in the manufacturing sector.

Confidence had been given a boost by the results of the ANC elective conference in December, which could translate into increased rates of private consumption and investment, leading to domestic economic recovery this year, said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

The all share closed 0.42% lower at 59‚258.40 points and the top 40 dropped 0.31%. The property index shed 4.32%‚ general retailers 0.94%, and industrials 0.84%. Banks rose 1.53%, and food and drug retailers 0.88%.

Capitec ended the day 5.55% higher at R845‚ while its holding company PSG added 1.24% to R224.76. Barclays Africa rose 1.89% to R183.50‚ Standard Bank 1.71% to R204.09 and FirstRand 0.75% to R67. Sanlam added 1.69% to R89.69 and Discovery 1.66% to R171.66.

Steinhoff dropped 1.32% to R6.75.

Resilient slumped 7.38% to R107.81‚ Fortress B 11.4% to R26.65, and Nepi Rockcastle 13.61% to R139. Growthpoint lost 1.37% to R27.38 and Hyprop 1.67% to R114.06.

Naspers was 2.05% lower at R3‚313.05.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was down 0.16%. Major European equity markets were also lower with the DAX 30 down 1.29%‚ the CAC 40 0.47% and the FTSE 100 0.43%.

At the same time, gold had fallen 0.11% to $1‚343.39 an ounce and platinum 0.29% at R999.53. Brent crude had gained 0.72% to $69.39 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.48% to 52‚600 points. The number of contracts traded was 26‚182 from Wednesday’s 19‚892.