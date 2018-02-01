JSE turns around on Capitec as Resilient remains on the back foot

The JSE was firmer at midday on Thursday as a marginal recovery in Capitec supported the banking sector, while Resilient was under renewed pressure.

Capitec regained just more than 4% in morning trade amid reports that the bank’s management was buying stock. Earlier, S&P Global Ratings dismissed a claim that Capitec was hiding massive bad loans.

Capitec has lost 23% so far in 2018 following the release of Viceroy Research’s report earlier in the week.

Resilient, and associated property shares in its stable, continued to be under pressure, despite not being named by Viceroy, as was previously rumoured. Unconfirmed reports were that US hedge funds continue to short Resilient shares.

Asian markets ended the morning session mixed, with the Nikkei 225 up 1.68% and the Hang Seng down 0.75%.

European markets were higher, despite a stronger euro, following solid purchasing managers index (PMI) data from Germany. The CAC 40 rose 0.55% and the DAX 30 0.47%.

Global market focus is now expected to shift to US nonfarm payroll data on Friday, following a US Federal Reserve monetary policy statement on Wednesday indicating confidence in a strong US economy. The Fed did not raise interest rates, but said it expected inflation pressures to build up during the course of 2018.

At 12.05pm the all share was 0.23% higher at 59,645.60 points and the top 40 gained 0.35%. Banks rose 1.68%, resources 0.59% and financials 0.46%. Property was down 2.62%.

Capitec rose 3.8% to R831.05. FirstRand was up 1.79% to R67.69 and Standard Bank 1.42% to R203.50.

DRD Gold rose 3.31% to R3.75 after it said it expected to report a nearly sixfold increase in interim headline earnings.

Steinhoff rose 1.02% to R6.91. The JSE set Steinhoff International a deadline of February 28 to publish its results.

Resilient shed 5.78% to R109.67, Nepi Rockcastle 7.56% to R148.73 and Greenbay 3.31% to R1.75.