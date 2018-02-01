JSE mildly firmer as banks including Capitec gain, while property index falls

The JSE was little changed on Thursday morning, as Capitec recovered a little from Wednesday’s losses.

The embattled bank had fallen more than 12% on Wednesday after the release of a critical Viceroy Research report, but agency S&P Global Ratings subsequently gave Capitec a thumbs up.

The ratings agency dismissed a claim that Capitec was hiding massive bad loans, describing the bank’s capitalisation and reserve holdings as conservative.

Global markets were mixed, with Asian markets buoyed by positive Chinese economic data.

Focus is now expected to shift to US nonfarm payroll data on Friday, following a US Federal Reserve monetary policy statement on Wednesday that analysts described as a nonevent. The Fed did not raise interest rates, but said it expected inflation pressures to build up rapidly during the course of 2018.

This put some pressure on US Treasury yields, which in turn should dull investor interest in many property stocks.

Shortly after the JSE opened the rand was softer at about R12.90/$, helping to lift local miners.

At 9.30am the all share was up 0.18% to 59,614.9 points and the top 40 0.26%. Banks had added 1.09% and resources 0.73%. Property was off 0.9% and general retailers 0.68%.

Diversified global miner BHP had gained 0.99% to R266.99, Anglo American 0.86% to R292.16 and Glencore 0.83% to R69.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev had lost 0.42% to R1,348.68 and Richemont 0.46% to R114.20.

Standard Bank had added 1.26% to R203.19, Nedbank 1.74% to R268.60 and Capitec 2.79% to R822.97.

Among property stocks, Nepi Rockcastle was off 2.42% to R157.01 and Intu Properties 4.53% to R36.05.

At the same time gold was off 0.39% to $1,339.53 an ounce and platinum 0.92% to $993.21. Brent crude was