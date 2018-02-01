JSE may end four-day losing streak on Thursday

The health of SA’s manufacturing sector will be in the spotlight on Thursday, with the release of January’s manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) and new vehicle sales.

Asian markets were buoyed on Thursday morning by China’s manufacturing PMI remaining at 51.5 points. Tokyo’s Topix was up 1.62% and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.88%, which augurs well for the JSE ending its four-day losing streak.

The rand was relatively steady at R11.87 to the dollar after the US Federal Reserve held the ceiling of its interest rate at 1.5% on Wednesday night as expected.

The rand was trading at R14.70 against the euro and R16.85 to the pound at 7am.

The "Ramaphosa rally" may resume after ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile contradicted secretary-general Ace Magashule and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte by telling a conference in Cape Town that the party intended discussing President Jacob Zuma’s exit this week.

But Mashatile said he could not say if Zuma would be removed before the February 8 state of the nation address.

The Absa sponsored PMI for January done by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research is scheduled for release at 11am.

The index has been under 50 points since May 2017, indicating a contracting South African manufacturing sector.

The index is expected to improve from December’s 44.9 points, but not sufficiently to return over 50.

January’s new vehicle sales figures will be released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) at about 1.30pm.

A poll by Trading Economics forecast sales will grow to about 48,600 from December’s 44,900 units.

"December traditionally sees lower sales volumes as purchases are typically postponed to January so new year registrations can be obtained," Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan wrote in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday.

"For 2018 as a whole Naamsa ‘anticipates further modest improvement in domestic new vehicle sales’ to 2.6%, from growth of 1.8% in 2017. Naamsa expects passenger vehicle sales to rise 1.9%, matching 2017’s growth rate. Commercial vehicle sales growth was forecast at 3.9% in 2018 versus 1.7% in 2017.

"The expected new vehicle sales performance would be consistent with the projected lift in GDP growth this year to above 1% on the anticipated strengthening in business and consumer confidence," Kaplan wrote.