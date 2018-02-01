Gold is hardly changed ahead of US jobs report

Bengaluru — Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited the US nonfarm payroll data for clues on the health of the world’s largest economy, a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged.

The Fed said inflation was likely to quicken this year, bolstering the expectation that borrowing costs will continue to climb under incoming central bank chief Jerome Powell.

Traders now await the jobs report on Friday that will include data on nonfarm payrolls to see if they offer more than a brief respite to the ailing dollar.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,345.00/oz at 5.02am GMT. It touched $1,332.30/oz in the previous session, its lowest since January 23. US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.4% to $1,344.50/oz.

"I don’t think too much will happen until tomorrow ahead of the nonfarm payroll release.… We see some range-bound trading from there," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

At Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s last policy meeting as head of the central bank, the Fed left interest rates unchanged. But its message on inflation signalled it was on track to raise borrowing costs in March under incoming central bank chief Jerome Powell. Inflation worries generally boost gold, which is seen as a safe-haven against rising prices. But the expectation that the Fed will raise interest rates to fight inflation makes gold less attractive because it does not pay interest.

"We remain somewhat friendly to gold in the short term; the dollar seems to be adrift, as investors are unsure what direction to push it," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

The dollar held steady against a basket of major currencies after the Fed signalled its confidence about inflation and growth in the world’s biggest economy, reinforcing views it will raise rates several more times this year. A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher interest rates lead to higher bond yields and dampen demand for non-yielding gold.

"We are detecting some sluggishness in the US equity markets and so this asset class might not prove to be as formidable a competitor to gold going forward," Meir added.

Spot gold was biased to break a resistance at $1,347/oz and rise towards the next one at $1,357, as it had stabilised around a support at $1,335, said Reuters technical analyst, Wang Tao.

In other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $17.28/oz. Platinum declined 0.2%, to $998.50/oz. Palladium edged 0.1% lower to $1,026.97/oz after falling to $1,022.47/oz in the previous session, its lowest since December 20.

