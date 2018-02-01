Futures track downbeat JSE and lower Dow

South African futures weakened on Thursday, tracking the JSE, which fell as Naspers and property stocks slumped.

Banks were positive on the day, led by a recovery in Capitec’s share price, while property stocks fell as global bond yields rose.

Local data was positive, with the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) for January coming in at 49.9 points — Trading Economics had forecast a figure of 48. A score under 50 indicates a decline in the manufacturing sector.

The focus on Friday will be squarely on US non-farm payrolls data, expected at 3.30pm South African time.

The all share closed 0.42% lower at 59‚258.40 points and the top 40 dropped 0.31%. The property index shed 4.32%‚ general retailers 0.94% and industrials 0.84%. Banks rose 1.53%, and food and drug retailers 0.88%.

Most major global equity markets fell, with the Dow under pressure, as corporate earnings season continued.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was down 0.16%. Major European equity markets were also lower with the DAX 30 down 1.29%, the CAC 40 0.47%, and the FTSE 100 0.43%.

At the same time, gold had fallen 0.11% to $1,343.39 an ounce and platinum 0.29% to R999.53. Brent crude had gained 0.72% to $69.39 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.48% to 52,600 points. The number of contracts traded was 26,182 from Wednesday’s 19,892.