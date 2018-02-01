Bonds weaker as German data supports the euro

South African bonds were weaker at midday despite the dollar losing ground on what some analysts viewed as a hawkish statement from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The euro was stronger, following data from the eurozone indicating that the German purchasing managers index (PMI) data slipped in January from December’s record high. Despite this, underlying growth remains strong in Europe’s biggest economy.

Inflation pressures in the zone are the highest in seven years, placing more pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to hike interest rates, and so supported the euro.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.475% from 8.460% and the R207 was at 7.10% from 7.05%.

The rand was at R11.8835 to the dollar from R11.8424. The euro was at $1.2447 from $1.2413.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged, but was marginally more upbeat and hawkish on the economic outlook in the US, analysts said. BlackRock said in a note it was likely the Fed would be in no rush to move policy normalisation faster than previously outlined. "This suggests three policy rate hikes in 2018, but we still think there’s the potential to move a fourth time this year."

A more hawkish stance would tend to support the dollar.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7327% from 2.7203%.